All eyes on Danam Nagender as disqualification deadline looms

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender as he is yet to submit his explanation to the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in connection with BRS and BJP MLAs disqualification petitions against him.

However, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari made it clear that he did not join Congress party and said that the allegation stating that he joined Congress party is a ‘true lie’. Some are intentionally mudslinging on him. While responding to the notices served by the Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Srihari submitted a written explanation to the latter on Wednesday.

According to political analysts, nothing will happen to Kadiam Srihari; however, Danam Nagender may face disqualification action from the Speaker in case he fails to tender his resignation from his MLA position, as the disqualification case filed by the BRS party is scheduled for December 19. This is because Danam Nagender contested the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad constituency on a Congress B-Form while continuing as a BRS MLA.

It may be recalled that Danam Nagender shifted his loyalties from BRS to Congress though he was elected as an MLA on BRS party’s B-Form. Unlike other nine BRS MLAs, Danam Nagender contested as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency unsuccessfully.

It was clear evidence to take action against him in case he failed to tender resignation to his MLA position. However, other nine BRS MLAs--Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Arekapudi Gandhi, Sanjay Kumar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, T Prakash Goud-- did not give a chance to take disqualification action against them.

However, the Speaker has to take action against Danam Nagender on or before December 19 to avoid the Supreme Court’s anger, as the Supreme Court has already expressed displeasure with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar while dealing with the defamation petition filed by the BRS party. Another version of the argument doing the rounds suggests that the Speaker may seek additional time from the Supreme Court regarding Danam Nagender’s issue, as he has already delivered his verdict in the case of the remaining defected MLAs. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the Speaker will actually do so.

It is also unclear whether the Congress party is taking any steps to protect Danam Nagender, as he has made it clear that he is ready to act according to the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.