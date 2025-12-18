Row over hijab: Complaints filed against Bihar CM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city activists have filed police complaints urging action against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he tried to pull the hijab from a woman’s face while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited Ayush doctors.

Advocate and activist Lubna Sarwath approached the OU police on Wednesday, asking for a Zero FIR to be lodged against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

She stated that the act, committed on December 15, during a public event, which was also covered by national media outlets, amplified the humiliation and violated the woman’s privacy rights under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Lubna has asked for a Zero FIR to be registered under BNS sections 74, 79, 126 (wrongful restraint), 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion), 197 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 198 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and DPDP Act 2023, Sections 4, 5, and 33 for unauthorised processing and dissemination of personal data (video footage) without consent.

She has asked for the FIR to be transferred to the competent police station in Patna for investigation and for preservation of video evidence for proceedings against the accused.

Earlier, another woman activist Khalida Parveen approached the Langar Houz police, urging them to file an FIR against the CM for outraging a woman’s modesty.

In her complaint Khalida Parveen stated, “In a secular country like India, the act of forceful removal of a Muslim woman’s veil is not only a violation of her right to privacy and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 but also equivalent to snatching away her fundamental right to live according to one’s culture and religious freedom as guaranteed by Article 25 Constitution of India.”

The woman activist has asked for an FIR to be registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force of a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious feelings) and Section 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.