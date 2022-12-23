Merry Christmas 2022: Greetings, Wishes and status to share with Friends & Family

Christmas is celebrated across the world, with much great fervour as well as excitement. even in the midst of Covid-19. On this day, Jesus Christ was born, people send greeting to their near and loved ones, on this special day through Whatsapp, facebook and text messaging.



People decorate Christmas trees, exchange gifts, sing carols and also dance during the celebration of the day. Children also think that on the eve of Christmas, Santa ClauseC would knock their door and leave them gift. The wintertime festivity exudes goodness and cosiness. People release their resentment and forgive those who may have harmed them during this reverent holiday.

Christmas Wishes to share with your loved ones

1. May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of love, joy, and happiness. Merry Christmas!

2. It's the happiest time of the year again. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead!

3. May your heart and home be filled with Yuletide cheer! Merry Christmas!

4. The best gift of the holiday season is spending time with loved ones around the tree and table. I can't wait to see you on Christmas day

5. The Church Bells Ring, Before the Cakes; Wine is Served, Before The Holy Star Appears, Before Networks Get Jammed, Let Me Wish You A Merry Xmas.

6. During the miraculous time that is Christmas may you see with the eyes of a child, experience the wonder of love, and truly enjoy all that the season has to offer.

7. May this Christmas be so special that you never ever feel lonely again and be surrounded by loved ones throughout! Merry Xmas.

8. I'm sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs, and cheer. Merry Christmas

9. Let's all celebrate Christ on this special day. May your Christmas be filled with His love and light. Merry Christmas!

10. On this beautiful Christmas day, I pray to God that you will always be blessed and that your life will be filled with lots of love and warmth. Merry Christmas!

11. I wish a season filled with happiness and merry-making to you and your family. May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter. Merry Christmas.. .

12. May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of the Lord's love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.. .

13. I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all that you desire. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

14. The best thing about Christmas is that it gives me so much time to spend with you guys. Wishing you all the best things in this world this Christmas!

15. Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

16. Stay safe and stay blessed this holiday season. May all your wishes be granted! Merry Christmas to all.

17. Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills, small.

18. May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of the Lord's love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.. .

19. I wish a season filled with happiness and merry-making to you and your family. May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter. Merry Christmas..

20. Your friendship and love are the best gifts I've ever received all these years. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas.. .

Whatsapp Status to share with your near and dear ones

1. Wishing all my near and dear ones a wonderful and safe Merry X-mas!

2. May the blessings of Almighty shower upon you today and lead you to the path of prosperity and immense happiness. Merry Christmas!

3. This is a day to be grateful for all the wonderful things that you possess in life, and thank the Lord for blessing you with his glory! Have a blessed Christmas!

4. The charm of Santa Claus, the taste of tasty delicacies, the spirit of Christmas is all around the air! Merry Christmas everyone!

5. The bells are jingling, the balls are rolling, the stars shine bright on the Christmas tree. May this sparkle always brighten your life!

6. All hail the king of Nazareth, let us all welcome the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! Merry Christmas to everyone!

7. Whatever is meaningful, whatever is beautiful, and whatever brings you joy, may it be yours this Christmas!

8. Raise a glass or two and celebrate this wonderful occasion of love, laughter, and everything nice! Merry Christmas to you and your dear ones!

9. May you be blessed with Christ's immense strength, and Mother Mary's immense kindness on Christmas. Have a wonderful day and a beautiful year ahead!

10. Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, Oh what fun it is to have such a lovely day today!

11. A very joyous and cheerful Christmas to you and your family!

12. This Christmas, I wish you all the happiness and success in life that you can wish for! Merry X-Mas

13. Silver bells! It's Christmas time in the city! Do you hear them ring? Merry Christmas!

14. Sing your Christmas carol, eat your Christmas cake, have fun and feel the Christmas spirit!

15. Caring and sharing define the Christmas spirit! Let us not forget that and celebrate this day with full fervor.

16. Christmas brings with it joy and laughter, love and happiness. I wish all of this for you in abundance. Merry Christmas!

17. Cheerful Christmas greetings to you and your family!

18. Be merry and ring away the season of joy and celebration! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!