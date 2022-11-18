If there's one image that everyone in the world can recognize, it's the iconic ever-so-giant ears of that favorite mouse, Disney's Mickey Mouse. His face and those very dramatic ears graces everything from ceramic mugs to balloons, touching on every industry and area of the lives of people all over the planet. Mickey's face can be found in the shape of ice cream on a hot summer afternoon, or on the back of a hoodie on a frigid autumn morning. And when the day's work is done, kids and adults alike can join him in Kingdom Hearts as their King.

It all started with a short film called "Steamboat Willie", and ever since, Mickey has been the very icon of family fun, hope over adversity, and following your dreams. And from there, the entire imaginative world of Disney was born. It's time for Mickey Mouse Day!