Live
- Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended
- WPGT 2024: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in 14th Leg; Nayanika Sanga, Vidhatri Urs in pursuit
- Waqf row: BJP to stage protests before DC offices across Karnataka
- Disinformation major challenge, says Pak army chief after drawing flak on social media
- Digital media platforms must curb fake news, safeguard democracy: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- BJP wants to form govt in Jharkhand to loot its natural resources: Kharge
- Germany's healthcare sector hit by skilled labour shortages
- Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees
- Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation call
- Uzbekistan continues gas accounting, control to ensure stable supply
Just In
Miss Universe 2024: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Glamorous Finale
The highly anticipated Miss Universe 2024 finale promises a dazzling crown, inspiring contestants, and a renowned panel of judges
The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant is nearing its grand finale in MexicoCity. Contestants from around the globe have competed in various rounds, including the national costume parade and preliminary events, to earn the prestigious title.
Finale Details: Date and Viewing Information
The Miss Universe 2024 finale is scheduled for November 16 at 8 PM ET and will be streamed live on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. Viewers in India can tune in early morning on November 17 at 6:30 AM to witness the crowning moment.
India’s Representation at the Event
Representing India this year is a contestant who captivated audiences with a stunning national costume inspired by the "Golden Bird." Her grace and poise have made her a strong contender for the title.
A Crown Fit for a Queen
This year’s event will unveil a brand-new crown, “Lumière de l’Infini,” meaning "Light of Infinity." Designed by a renowned jewellery brand, the tiara is adorned with exquisite pearls and gold, symbolizing timeless elegance and brilliance.
Esteemed Panel of Judges
The judging panel features accomplished personalities from various fields, including fashion, music, entertainment, and philanthropy. These experts bring diverse perspectives to selecting the next Miss Universe.
Get ready for a night of glamour, cultural celebration, and the crowning of the next Miss Universe in an unforgettable event!