Miss Universe 2024: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Glamorous Finale

The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant is nearing its grand finale in MexicoCity. Contestants from around the globe have competed in various rounds, including the national costume parade and preliminary events, to earn the prestigious title.

Finale Details: Date and Viewing Information

The Miss Universe 2024 finale is scheduled for November 16 at 8 PM ET and will be streamed live on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. Viewers in India can tune in early morning on November 17 at 6:30 AM to witness the crowning moment.

India’s Representation at the Event

Representing India this year is a contestant who captivated audiences with a stunning national costume inspired by the "Golden Bird." Her grace and poise have made her a strong contender for the title.

A Crown Fit for a Queen

This year’s event will unveil a brand-new crown, “Lumière de l’Infini,” meaning "Light of Infinity." Designed by a renowned jewellery brand, the tiara is adorned with exquisite pearls and gold, symbolizing timeless elegance and brilliance.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

The judging panel features accomplished personalities from various fields, including fashion, music, entertainment, and philanthropy. These experts bring diverse perspectives to selecting the next Miss Universe.

Get ready for a night of glamour, cultural celebration, and the crowning of the next Miss Universe in an unforgettable event!