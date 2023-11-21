Mobilising Malaria Prevention: Malaria Digital Learning Solution for Global Workforces

Mumbai : Malaria remains a global health challenge that is faced by organisations worldwide and its prevention is an essential aspect of workforce health and safety. As part of an ongoing mission to support the health and wellbeing of the global workforce, International SOS, has launched a refreshed malaria digital learning module. This e-learning course is designed to equip those living in malaria-affected areas or those travelling to such regions with the knowledge and preparedness necessary to safeguard their health while abroad.

Dr Chris Van Straten, International SOS Global Health Advisor Clinical Governance, said "International SOS has been committed to the fight against malaria for over 20 years in endemic regions, from conducting health risk assessments to implementing vector control programmes and supporting community outreach. Our refreshed malaria e-learning module is instrumental in assisting organisations in fulfilling their Duty of Care by educating and empowering their workforce in malaria prevention.”

Dr. Chris added, “It is important to note that signs of malaria can often be overlooked, given their similarity to symptoms of other, less severe illnesses. This presents a significant concern, as malaria can be fatal if not promptly diagnosed and treated. Organisations with local or international workforces, especially in malaria-prone areas, need to double their efforts to protect their employees and the surrounding communities where they operate.”

This course covers a comprehensive range of topics including:

The ABCDE (Awareness, Bite prevention, Chemoprophylaxis, Diagnosis and Emergency) prevention approach for malaria:

Providing a practical approach to promote healthy practices that reduce transmission of malaria and prevent severe illness from the disease.