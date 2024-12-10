Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, and Timings

Mokshada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu, celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. This sacred day is believed to purify the soul, cleanse past sins, and provide salvation or moksha.

Date and Timings

In 2024, Mokshada Ekadashi falls on Wednesday, December 11. According to Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

• Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 3:42 AM, December 11, 2024

• Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 1:09 AM, December 12, 2024

• Parana (Breaking the Fast): Between 7:04 AM and 9:08 AM on December 12, 2024

• Dwadashi End Moment: 10:26 PM on December 12, 2024

Spiritual Significance

The term Mokshada translates to "granting liberation," emphasizing the day’s spiritual importance. According to ancient scriptures, worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day not only redeems devotees from their sins but also liberates their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth. The day symbolizes spiritual cleansing and offers a path toward eternal salvation.

Rituals and Observances

Devotees observe various rituals on Mokshada Ekadashi to honour Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings:

1. Fasting:

o Many observe a strict fast, either avoiding food and water completely or consuming only Saatvik meals.

o Fasting is considered a way to purify the body and mind.

2. Prayer and Offerings:

o Devotees offer tulsi leaves, lamps, and flowers to Lord Vishnu.

o Chanting sacred mantras like Vishnu Sahasranama and reading the Bhagavad Gita are integral parts of the worship.

3. Meditation and Charity:

o Many spend the day meditating and seeking spiritual guidance.

o Acts of charity, such as donating food or essentials to the needy, are encouraged.

Mokshada Ekadashi is a deeply spiritual day that inspires devotees to strive for inner peace and liberation. By observing its rituals with devotion and sincerity, one can seek forgiveness for past wrongdoings and move closer to attaining eternal bliss.