Holi, the festival of colours, was once a slow, melodious affair. Imagine a crisp March morning in North India, where elders would gather in courtyards, smeared in organic gulaal, singing "Rang Barse" in their earthy voices, accompanied by the unhurried strumming of a harmonium and the gentle beat of a dholak. The air would be filled with the fragrance of tesu flowers soaked overnight, used to make natural colours, and the lingering aroma of gujiyas and thandai.

This was the Holi of our grandparents—rooted in folk traditions, where thumris, dadras, and kajris were the anthems of the festival. Whether it was the classical elegance of Kishori Amonkar’s "Piya Sang Khelo Holi" or the devotional resonance of Meera bhajans, Holi was a day where music echoed the rhythms of nature itself.

Brij Ke Rang, Bollywood Ka Dhamaka

“As Bollywood seeped into everyday life, Holi began transforming. From being a festival where classical and folk music dominated, it started syncing with the film industry's drum beats. Amitabh Bachchan’s "Rang Barse" (Silsila, 1981) and Rajesh Khanna’s "Aaj Na Chhodenge" (Kati Patang, 1971) became Holi staples. The festival was no longer just about cultural nostalgia, it was about cinematic celebration.” says Thomson Andrews, a versatile artist and creative entrepreneur.

Soon, Holi scenes in Bollywood films became grander, more dramatic, more technicolor in both visuals and sounds. The infectious beats of "Holi Khele Raghuveera" (Baghban, 2003) and the electrifying energy of "Balam Pichkari" (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) solidified the festival’s transition. No Holi party was complete without a Bollywood playlist blasting from speakers taking the festival from courtyards to club-style revelry.

Desi Bass and Dhol Drops

The real revolution, however, came with the DJ culture and electronic music invasion. The last decade has seen Holi evolve into a massive festival of bass-thumping, smoke-machine-blaring, neon-paint-throwing parties.

Enter Nucleya, Ritviz, and DJ Chetas, and suddenly, Holi isn’t just about throwing colors—it’s about dropping beats. Songs like "Bass Rani" and "Udd Gaye" have become the modern-day Holi anthems. Music festivals like Holi Moo, Rangotsav, and Sunburn Holi have turned the festival into a massive carnival, blending Indian folk with international EDM, techno, and trap beats.

Gujiyas and Glow Sticks: Where Do We Go from Here?

So, what’s next? Will Holi continue to be an EDM spectacle, or will there be a nostalgia-fueled return to its folk roots? With the rise of indie musicians and the revival of fusion genres, perhaps the future of Holi lies in a perfect mix of both worlds—where dholak meets dubstep, and thumri blends seamlessly with trap beats.

Whether you prefer a soothing morning raga with chai or a neon-lit EDM night with mocktails, one thing is certain: Holi will always be a festival where music reigns supreme. After all, whether it’s through a harmonium or a DJ console, Holi is, and always will be, about celebration, rhythm, and an explosion of colours.