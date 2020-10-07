Mother Teresa quotes: In 1910, Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia. Not much is known about her early life, but at an early age, she wanted to be a nun and serve by helping the poor and needy. At the age of 18, she received permission to join a group of nuns in Ireland. After a few months of training, with the Sisters of Loreto, they gave her permission to travel to India. She made her formal religious vows in 1931 and chose to bear the name of Saint Therese of Lisieux, the patron saint of missionaries.

Upon her arrival in India, she began working as a teacher; However, the extensive poverty of Calcutta left a deep impression on her, and this led her to start a new order called "The Missionaries of Charity." The main objective of this mission was to take care of people, whom no one else was willing to take care of. Mother Teresa felt that serving the needy was a fundamental principle of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Mother Teresa quotes on kindness and love:

1. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

2. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

3. We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.

4. Intense love does not measure, it just gives.

5. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.

6. Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.

7. The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread."

8. If f you judge people, you have no time to love them.

9. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.

10. The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved.