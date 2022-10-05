Motivational Quotes for Dussehra

During festive season, many tend to begin new venture and definitely they like to thrive in their new business and few others would like to take new decision with regards to personal life. Thus, new start would definitely require bit of motivation. These motivational quotes would help you to make better decision and also help you to take bold and new decisions, which would take new turns in your life.



1. Light can devour the darkness but cannot consume the light.- Ken Poirot

2. Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem. - Shahenshah Hafeez Khan

3. The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.- Walt Disney

4. Ram-fication of Ravan-ous thoughts is what Dussehra is all about. ― Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

5. Inside each of us, there is the seed of both good and evil. It's a constant struggle as to which one will win. And one cannot exist without the other. - Eric Burdon

6. There is no denying that there are evils in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness. - Idowu Koyenikan

7. Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it's bad for young people to believe it doesn't. - Barbara Cartland

8. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.- Nelson Mandela

9. The power of choosing good and evil is within the reach of all.- Origen

10. I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world. - Charles Dicken

11. When in despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. - Mahatma Gandhi

12. Dussehra teaches us that when we act with Dharma, we will always be victorious- Amish Tripathi