Mrs India 2024 Ratna Mehera meet and greet with media in Manikonda

Ratna Mehera from Hyderabad became the winner of the title of 'Classic Mrs India 2024'. On this occasion in manikonda meet and greet with the media. The chief guests for this were Mrs. India Telangana Regional Director Mrs. Mamata Trivedi.

After many interviews and auditions in the competition, 30 women competed for the final round. Ratna became the winner in the competition held in New Delhi four days ago. Ratna Mehera excelled in various categories like Tourism, National Costume Round, Talent Round, Retro Round, Classical Dance Round and became Miss India.

Ratna Mehera told the media that "Her victory in this competition was not easy, she said that it was possible with the support of her husband Rupesh Kumar Balabhadra, family members and with the help of friends. She mentioned that every woman has given a lot of competition. Ratna Mehera was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Studied at St Ann's School, Secunderabad. She graduated in commerce from IIM and later did MCA. She cites passion, dedication, positive attitude, hard work ethic and leadership qualities as her strengths. Her success as a mother of two is an inspiration to others".

Active as a social activist, she is a member of an NGO called SEWA (Society for Empowering Women to Achieve). Awareness programs are conducted on breast cancer and other issues.









