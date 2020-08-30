Muharram 2020: Muharram the first month of the Islamic calendar or the Hijri calendar, and considered as the second holiest month for Muslims across the globe. The day is also famous as Al Hijri or the Islamic New Year. This day also marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad from Mecca to Medina.

History of Muharram

In the 61st year of the Islamic calendar, on the 10th day of Muharram, the Battle of Karbala happened between a small group of supporters and family of Hussain, and the army of Yazid I, the Umayyad caliph.

Hussain and his supporters were captured and deprived of water and food for three days in a row after which they killed him and his 6-year-old son while imprisoning the women.

Muharram 2020: Wishes and messages to share on this sacred day

 All praise and thanks to Allah. Who owns the heavens and the Earth. Have a prosperous Muharram!

 I pray for a year filled peace and happiness! May Allah bless you and always show you the right path!

