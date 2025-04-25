Live
- Raw Silk vs Art Silk: Key Differences You Must Know Before Buying
- MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka
- Kumaraswamy initiated Bidadi township and now he himself is opposing it: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Nepal Supreme Court directs govt to address legitimate demands of protesting teachers
- Revenue stagnant, losses mount as EV firm Ather Energy prepares for IPO
- Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning
- Bihar Cabinet approves 34 proposals for state’s development
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform
- McBride handed recall as Scotland name squad for ICC CWCL2 series in Netherlands
- Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan Passes Away at 84
Mumait’s transformation sets social media ablaze
Once the queen of electrifying item numbers in Tollywood, Mumait Khan is back in the limelight—but this time, with a jaw-dropping makeover.
Once the queen of electrifying item numbers in Tollywood, Mumait Khan is back in the limelight—but this time, with a jaw-dropping makeover. The actress, who set screens on fire with her dance moves in Puri Jagannadh’s chart-topping songs, has now wowed fans with a bold new avatar in her latest photoshoot.
Sporting a green sleeveless top and matching skirt, Mumait paired the look with a striking headgear, layered necklace, and flaunted her toned midriff and navel ring. Her confident swirl and edgy fashion statement lit up Instagram, leaving followers impressed by her transformation and renewed energy.
In an industry that has moved on to newer faces for special numbers, Mumait is clearly carving out a fresh space for herself.
While the competition to make a comeback is stiff, she’s focusing on consistency and style, slowly but steadily rebuilding her brand through fashion-forward appearances and active social media engagement.
Though her big-screen return is yet to be confirmed, one thing’s certain—Mumait Khan is far from fading out.
Her reinvention journey speaks volumes about resilience and adaptability, proving she’s not just living in the past, but confidently stepping into a new era of stardom.