Music can heal the wound that medicine cannot touch

Whether it's a fact or fiction, nobody can refute the impact of music on mind, body and soul. Listening to music brings out a whole new set of emotions and practising music is an experience in itself. You might have been exposed to different styles of music but what if I tell you that music is a drug that can heal you without causing any side-effects? Since every raga is associated with an emotion, it has the power to either uplift or dampen your mood.

The human brain processes music in a complex manner, as it has an ability to bring a sense of well-being, it is an excellent form of therapy. "There are several areas of the brain involved in processing music. These areas recognise the pitch, quality, rhythm, and the intensity of the music. Along with this, for those who practise music, different parts of the brain function to produce musical syntax, semantics and so on. Since music is helpful in relaxing the muscles, reducing the heart rate, and systolic blood pressurewhich in turn lowers stress and anxiety, it is a great form of intervention," says a neurosurgeon.

"When an individual listens to music, being consumed by negative thoughts is quite rare. A sense of calm and peace approaches your mind and you feel relaxed. Different people prefer listening to different kinds of music. Every part of music touches some strings in our souls, and since certain kinds of music have a philosophical thought present in them,they bring some wisdom to an individual.

Many ancient scriptures tell us that some ragas have the power to light up deepas/diyas (lamps) and some of them have the capacity to bring heavy rains," says Shakunthala B.J, a vocalist. Most of the people connect to music that is associated with their culture and region. Hence, culture and language play a significant role in the way it connects to an individual nevertheless, music has no barriers.

"Music has a wonderful effect on a person if he/she is able to understand the language of the song that they are exposed to.However, if one is extremely interested in music they can easily appreciate it. Some professionals value pure ragas since they possess knowledge regarding Raga Alapane (Improvisation of a raga), Swarakalpane (Melo-rhythmic raga improvisation in a specific tala) and Neraval (Improvisation of melody for a particular line)," says Sharadha Shashidhar, a Carnatic classical musician.

Ragas bring out various emotions in a person."Udaya Raga sung in the morning gives you a pleasant feeling, Shivaranjani Raga causes a melancholic feeling and so on. Music also protects you from various psychological disorders as one can feel relieved, listening to or practising it.

It also plays a major role in the growth of a child, even before birth. Subjecting a pregnant mother to music not only has a soothing effect on her but also has a positive impact on the unborn baby. It isn't just that someone with a good voice can practice music but those who are extremely interested in music can learn different musical instruments since it is a wonderful form of therapy," she concludes.