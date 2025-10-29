Must-Have Makeup Products for Your Spookiest Halloween Transformations in 2025

Halloween isn’t just about costumes anymore - it’s about serving serious looks. Whether you’re going full glam vampire or rocking that celestial shimmer, your makeup is where the real magic happens. So, grab your brushes and a little courage to contour outside the lines, because from blood-red lips to that just-right glow, we’ve rounded up five makeup must-haves from our favourite beauty brands to help you ace your spookiest transformation of 2025.





For those who love elegance with an edge, this luxe palette from Oriflame is your ultimate go-to. The Giordani Gold Fabulous Beauty Face & Eyes Palette features a blusher, bronzer, highlighter, and eyeshadows - eight universally flattering shades in both matte and shimmer finishes. Designed to complement every skin tone, it lets you sculpt, glow, and blend your way into any Halloween persona. With its velvety texture and nourishing ingredients, it ensures your makeup feels flawless.





Every show-stopping look starts with a flawless base, and this foundation from L’Oréal Paris delivers exactly that. The Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation provides long-lasting, full coverage with a light, breathable feel - perfect for nights that last past midnight. Its transfer-proof formula keeps your makeup intact through every costume change, while SPF 25 protection shields your skin and maintains a fresh, even finish for any dramatic Halloween transformation.

INR 1099/- Colorbar XOXO Everlasting Rich Kajal – For Eyes That Do All the Talking







When it comes to Halloween, your eyes deserve the spotlight - and Colorbar’s XOXO Everlasting Rich Kajal makes sure they get it. This intensely pigmented black kajal delivers rich colour that lasts up to 12 hours, letting you create everything from sharp wings to smouldering smoky looks. Its creamy, soft texture glides on effortlessly and blends with ease, while the waterproof, smudge-proof, and non-flaking formula keeps your eye makeup intact.





SUGAR’s Mettle Liquid Lipstick in Sirius (Cherry Red) is all about drama done right. This rich cherry-red shade delivers intense pigment and sets to a smooth finish that lasts for hours without budging. Its lightweight, non-drying formula keeps your lips comfortable through every selfie, sip, and scare. Packed with avocado oil, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, and E, it pampers your pout while delivering bold, long-lasting colour.





When it comes to creating your Halloween alter ego, the right contour makes all the difference — and Kay Beauty’s Contour Stick is here to do just that. The formula blends effortlessly to define cheekbones, sculpt jawlines, and add dimension where you need it most. Waterproof and smudge-proof, it’s enriched with Marula Oil and Vitamin C to nourish the skin while delivering a flawless, matte-blended finish that looks seamless.