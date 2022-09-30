National And International Days Of October 2022

There are numerous festivities throughout October. The Latin word "Octo," which meaning "eight," is the source of the name October. All around the nation, people enthusiastically celebrate festivals and events. There are several events that have a specific theme. Here is a list of all the events—both local and global—that will take place in October 2022.



1 October - International Day of the Older Persons



Every year on October 1st, the International Day of the Elderly is held to raise awareness of issues affecting the elderly and to encourage the growth of a society that is inclusive of people of all ages. The International Day of Older Persons was established by a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 1990.

1 October - International Coffee Day

Every year on October 1, International Coffee Day is observed to honour the millions of individuals throughout the world who labour arduously to produce and provide the drink in a consumable form, including farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners.

2 October - Gandhi Jayanti

Every year on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Gandhi's birth. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2nd, 1869. Both our lives and the lives of well-known international leaders are inspired by him.

2 October - International Day of Non-Violence

On October 2, the world observes the International Day of Nonviolence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, who was instrumental in securing India's independence. The International Day of Non-Violence was established by a resolution passed by the General Assembly on June 15, 2007, to promote non-violence through education and public awareness.

3 October - German Unity Day

Every year on October 3 to commemorate the nation's union anniversary, German Unity Day is observed. The Federal Republic of Germany and the Democratic Republic of Germany were merged into one federal Germany on October 3, 1990.

First Monday of October (In 2022, it falls on 3 October): World Habitat Day

Every year on the first Monday of October, people around the world celebrate World Habitat Day. The first time it was observed globally was in 1986 after the UN General Assembly declared it in December 1985.

4 October - World Animal Welfare Day

On October 4, people around the world observe World Animal Wellbeing Day to spread awareness of the importance of defending the rights and welfare of animals. The world needs to raise its standards for welfare.

5 October - World Teachers' Day

Every year on October 5th, people all around the world observe World Teachers' Day to mark the approval of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers in 1966. Without a doubt, this recommendation establishes standards for the duties and rights of instructors, as well as for education, hiring, and employment.

6 October - German-American Day

German-American Day is celebrated annually on October 6. This day is seen as a celebration of German roots in America.

7 October - World Cotton Day

To provide a chance to recognise the significance of cotton around the world, it is observed on October 7th.

8 October - Indian Air Force Day

India celebrates Indian Air Force Day on October 8th. Indian Air Force Day was first observed on October 8, 1932.

9 October - World Postal Day

Every year on October 9, people throughout the world commemorate World Postal Day to increase awareness of the importance of the postal service to both individuals and companies. The Universal Postal Union was founded in Bern, Switzerland, in 1874, and the Universal Postal Union Congress in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969 proclaimed the anniversary of that establishment as World Postal Day.

10 October - World Mental Health Day

Every year on October 10, people throughout the world celebrate World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about the prevalence of suicide and the part that each of us can play in preventing it. The World Federation for Mental Health is responsible for organising this day. The United for Global Mental Health, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and WHO all support it.

11 October - International Day of the Girl Child

On October 11, it is International Day of the Girl Child, a day set aside to advocate for girls' rights.

13 October - International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction is observed annually on 13 October to raise awareness about the risk of disaster reduction. In 1989, the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was started by the United Nations General assembly.

Second Thursday of October (In 2022, it falls on 13 October): World Sight Day

. It falls on October 13 in 2022. The purpose of World Sight Day is to raise public awareness of blindness and vision impairment. Day of the Eye

14 October - World Standards Day

Every year on October 14, World Standards Day is commemorated to increase awareness among regulators, business, and consumers of the value of standardisation to the global economy.

15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day