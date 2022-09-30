National And International Days Of October 2022
There are numerous festivities throughout October. The Latin word "Octo," which meaning "eight," is the source of the name October. All around the nation, people enthusiastically celebrate festivals and events. There are several events that have a specific theme. Here is a list of all the events—both local and global—that will take place in October 2022.
1 October - International Day of the Older Persons
In the US, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is honoured on October 15 each year. This day is designated as a memorial for miscarriages and baby deaths. Candlelight vigils and memory services are held to mark the occasion.
15 October - Global Handwashing Day
The Global Handwashing Partnership established Global Handwashing Day, which is celebrated annually on October 15. This day offers the chance to develop, test, and reproduce original strategies for motivating individuals to wash their hands with soap at crucial moments. The first Global Handwashing Day was observed in 2008.
15 October - World White Cane Day
According to the National Federation of the Blind, World White Cane Day is observed on October 15. For blind individuals, a white cane is a crucial instrument that enables them to lead full and independent lives. They can move freely and safely from one location to another with the aid of a white cane.
15 October - World Students' Day
Every year on October 15th, World Students' Day is commemorated to commemorate A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. On this day, he is honoured for his contributions to science and technology as well as for the role of teacher he performed throughout his scientific and political careers.
16 October - World Food Day
Every year on October 16th, World Food Day is observed to promote a healthy diet. The United Nations founded and launched the Food and Agriculture Organization on this date in 1945.
16 October: World Anaesthesia Day
The first successful demonstration of diethyl ether anaesthesia in 1846 is commemorated on October 16 as World Anaesthesia Day.
16 October: Boss Day
On October 16, National Boss Day or Boss's Day is observed to honour employees' employers. The day also honours the managers and supervisors in an organisation for their hard work, commitment, and challenges.
16 October: World Spine Day
In order to raise awareness of the burden of spinal pain and disability worldwide, it is marked on October 16.
17 October - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
Every year on October 17th, people worldwide mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. On this date in 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was ratified.
20 October - World Statistics Day
On October 20th, a global day of statistics is observed every five years. On October 20, 2010, this day was observed for the first time. The third World Statistics Day was observed this year. The United Nations Statistical Commission established the day to recognise the significance of data trustworthiness and authenticity on a global scale.
21 October - Police Commemoration Day
On October 21, a day of remembrance is held in their honour for police officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
23 October - Mole Day
Every year on October 23, people celebrate Mole Day. This day honours Avogadro's Number, a fundamental unit of measurement used in chemistry. It was intended for this day to spark interest in chemistry.
24 October - United Nations Day
Every year on October 24th, United Nations Day is marked to commemorate the day the UN Charter went into effect. This day has been observed since 1948, and the United Nations General Assembly suggested that Member States commemorate it as a public holiday in 1971.
24 October - World Development Information Day
Every year on October 24, the world observes World Development Information Day to raise awareness of development issues and the necessity of bolstering international collaboration in order to address them.
30 October - World Thrift Day
Every year, World Thrift Day is marked on October 31 internationally and on October 30 in India. This day is dedicated to encouraging savings globally.
31 October - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day
The day after Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birthday, October 31st, is designated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day. He had been crucial in bringing the nation together.