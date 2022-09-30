  • Menu
National And International Days Of October 2022

There are numerous festivities throughout October. The Latin word "Octo," which meaning "eight," is the source of the name October. All around the nation, people enthusiastically celebrate festivals and events. There are several events that have a specific theme. Here is a list of all the events—both local and global—that will take place in October 2022.

1 October - International Day of the Older Persons

Every year on October 1st, the International Day of the Elderly is held to raise awareness of issues affecting the elderly and to encourage the growth of a society that is inclusive of people of all ages. The International Day of Older Persons was established by a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 1990.
1 October - International Coffee Day
Every year on October 1, International Coffee Day is observed to honour the millions of individuals throughout the world who labour arduously to produce and provide the drink in a consumable form, including farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners.
2 October - Gandhi Jayanti
Every year on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Gandhi's birth. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2nd, 1869. Both our lives and the lives of well-known international leaders are inspired by him.
2 October - International Day of Non-Violence
On October 2, the world observes the International Day of Nonviolence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, who was instrumental in securing India's independence. The International Day of Non-Violence was established by a resolution passed by the General Assembly on June 15, 2007, to promote non-violence through education and public awareness.
3 October - German Unity Day
Every year on October 3 to commemorate the nation's union anniversary, German Unity Day is observed. The Federal Republic of Germany and the Democratic Republic of Germany were merged into one federal Germany on October 3, 1990.
First Monday of October (In 2022, it falls on 3 October): World Habitat Day
Every year on the first Monday of October, people around the world celebrate World Habitat Day. The first time it was observed globally was in 1986 after the UN General Assembly declared it in December 1985.
4 October - World Animal Welfare Day
On October 4, people around the world observe World Animal Wellbeing Day to spread awareness of the importance of defending the rights and welfare of animals. The world needs to raise its standards for welfare.
5 October - World Teachers' Day
Every year on October 5th, people all around the world observe World Teachers' Day to mark the approval of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers in 1966. Without a doubt, this recommendation establishes standards for the duties and rights of instructors, as well as for education, hiring, and employment.
6 October - German-American Day
German-American Day is celebrated annually on October 6. This day is seen as a celebration of German roots in America.
7 October - World Cotton Day
To provide a chance to recognise the significance of cotton around the world, it is observed on October 7th.
8 October - Indian Air Force Day
India celebrates Indian Air Force Day on October 8th. Indian Air Force Day was first observed on October 8, 1932.
9 October - World Postal Day
Every year on October 9, people throughout the world commemorate World Postal Day to increase awareness of the importance of the postal service to both individuals and companies. The Universal Postal Union was founded in Bern, Switzerland, in 1874, and the Universal Postal Union Congress in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969 proclaimed the anniversary of that establishment as World Postal Day.
10 October - World Mental Health Day
Every year on October 10, people throughout the world celebrate World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about the prevalence of suicide and the part that each of us can play in preventing it. The World Federation for Mental Health is responsible for organising this day. The United for Global Mental Health, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and WHO all support it.
11 October - International Day of the Girl Child
On October 11, it is International Day of the Girl Child, a day set aside to advocate for girls' rights.
13 October - International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction is observed annually on 13 October to raise awareness about the risk of disaster reduction. In 1989, the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was started by the United Nations General assembly.
Second Thursday of October (In 2022, it falls on 13 October): World Sight Day
. It falls on October 13 in 2022. The purpose of World Sight Day is to raise public awareness of blindness and vision impairment. Day of the Eye
14 October - World Standards Day
Every year on October 14, World Standards Day is commemorated to increase awareness among regulators, business, and consumers of the value of standardisation to the global economy.
15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

In the US, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is honoured on October 15 each year. This day is designated as a memorial for miscarriages and baby deaths. Candlelight vigils and memory services are held to mark the occasion.

15 October - Global Handwashing Day

The Global Handwashing Partnership established Global Handwashing Day, which is celebrated annually on October 15. This day offers the chance to develop, test, and reproduce original strategies for motivating individuals to wash their hands with soap at crucial moments. The first Global Handwashing Day was observed in 2008.

15 October - World White Cane Day

According to the National Federation of the Blind, World White Cane Day is observed on October 15. For blind individuals, a white cane is a crucial instrument that enables them to lead full and independent lives. They can move freely and safely from one location to another with the aid of a white cane.

15 October - World Students' Day

Every year on October 15th, World Students' Day is commemorated to commemorate A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. On this day, he is honoured for his contributions to science and technology as well as for the role of teacher he performed throughout his scientific and political careers.

16 October - World Food Day

Every year on October 16th, World Food Day is observed to promote a healthy diet. The United Nations founded and launched the Food and Agriculture Organization on this date in 1945.

16 October: World Anaesthesia Day

The first successful demonstration of diethyl ether anaesthesia in 1846 is commemorated on October 16 as World Anaesthesia Day.

16 October: Boss Day

On October 16, National Boss Day or Boss's Day is observed to honour employees' employers. The day also honours the managers and supervisors in an organisation for their hard work, commitment, and challenges.

16 October: World Spine Day

In order to raise awareness of the burden of spinal pain and disability worldwide, it is marked on October 16.

17 October - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Every year on October 17th, people worldwide mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. On this date in 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was ratified.

20 October - World Statistics Day

On October 20th, a global day of statistics is observed every five years. On October 20, 2010, this day was observed for the first time. The third World Statistics Day was observed this year. The United Nations Statistical Commission established the day to recognise the significance of data trustworthiness and authenticity on a global scale.

21 October - Police Commemoration Day

On October 21, a day of remembrance is held in their honour for police officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

23 October - Mole Day

Every year on October 23, people celebrate Mole Day. This day honours Avogadro's Number, a fundamental unit of measurement used in chemistry. It was intended for this day to spark interest in chemistry.

24 October - United Nations Day

Every year on October 24th, United Nations Day is marked to commemorate the day the UN Charter went into effect. This day has been observed since 1948, and the United Nations General Assembly suggested that Member States commemorate it as a public holiday in 1971.

24 October - World Development Information Day

Every year on October 24, the world observes World Development Information Day to raise awareness of development issues and the necessity of bolstering international collaboration in order to address them.

30 October - World Thrift Day

Every year, World Thrift Day is marked on October 31 internationally and on October 30 in India. This day is dedicated to encouraging savings globally.

31 October - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day

The day after Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birthday, October 31st, is designated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day. He had been crucial in bringing the nation together.

