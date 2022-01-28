National And International Events in February 2022

The month of February has 28 days in regular years and 29 days in leap years. The second month of the year has arrived. Important days and dates are commemorated to raise public awareness about the importance of festivals, days, and other events. The following is a list of significant days and dates in the month of February.



1 February – Indian Coast Guard Day

The Indian Coast Guard commemorates its founding on February 1st. The 45th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard was observed this year. The Indian Coast Guard has played an important role in securing Indian coastlines and enforcing regulations within India's Maritime Zones.

2 February – World Wetlands Day

Every year on February 2nd, the world commemorates World Wetlands Day. This day commemorates the passage of the Convention on Wetlands in Ramsar, Iran, on February 2, 1971. In 1997, it was the first time it was commemorated. The topic for World Wetlands Day 2020 is Wetlands and Biodiversity.

2 February - RA Awareness Day

RA Awareness Day, or Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, is observed on February 2nd to raise awareness for rheumatoid arthritis patients.

4 February - World Cancer Day

Every year on February 4th, World Cancer Day is commemorated around the world by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about cancer and how to treat it. 'I Am and Will' is the theme for 2020. The theme, according to WHO, is an energising call to action that encourages personal commitment and symbolises the power of individual action taken now to influence the future.

4 February - National Day of Sri Lanka

Every year on February 4th, Sri Lanka celebrates its National Day, also known as Independence Day. On February 4, 1948, Sri Lanka gained independence from British domination.

4 February – Surajkund Crafts Mela

Surajkund Crafts Mela will place from February 4 to February 20, 2022 in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana. It's a festival honouring Indian folklore and cultural history. The richness and diversity of India's handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural fabric are on display at this Mela. It is one of the most well-known fairs, held every year in Surajkund, Haryana, near Delhi, and hosted by the Haryana Tourism Department to promote handicrafts.

5 February to 13 February- Kala Ghoda Festival

On February 5, 2022, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will begin. The festival features a variety of events that showcase Mumbai's rich artistic legacy.

6 February: International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

On February 6th, the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is commemorated to raise awareness and educate people about the ramifications and issues that girls experience as a result of genital mutilation. "There is no time for global inaction; unite, finance, and act to prevent Female Genital Mutilation," is the theme for 2021.

6 February to 12 February - International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is observed in Canada from February 6 to February 12, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of the event. This day provides information on various positions and career pathways in international development.

8 February - Safer Internet Day (second day of the second week of February)

On the second day of the second week of February, it is commemorated. It will be observed on February 8th this year. The day encourages all stakeholders to work together to make the internet a safer and more enjoyable place for everyone, particularly children and teenagers.

10 February - National De-Worming Day

It is celebrated on February 10th. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India has launched a campaign to ensure that every child in the country is worm-free.

11 February - World Day of the Sick

On February 11th, it is commemorated. Pope John Paul II established the day as a way for believers to offer prayers for individuals who are sick.

11 February - International Day of Women and Girls in Science

It is marked on February 11th to recognise the importance of women and girls in science as both beneficiaries and change agents. As a result, the focus of the day is on ensuring that women and girls have full and equal access to and participation in science. Also, to establish gender equality and women's and girls' empowerment.

12 February – Darwin Day

Every year on February 12th, Darwin Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Charles Darwin, the father of evolutionary biology, who was born in 1809. Darwin's contribution to evolutionary and plant science is commemorated on this day. Darwin's "Origin of Species" was named the most significant academic book of all time in 2015.

12 February - Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

The birthday of Abraham Lincoln, the most beloved president in American history, is honoured on February 12th. Abraham Lincoln's birthday, Abraham Lincoln Day, and Lincoln Day are all names for the same day.

12 February - National Productivity Day

It is celebrated on the 12th of February every year to promote India's productive culture. The National Productivity Council (NPC) commemorates it with a theme.

13 February – Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

The birthday of India's Nightingale, i.e. the 13th of February, is commemorated. Sarojini Naidu is an Indian actress. She was born in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, to Aghornath Chattopadhyaya, a scientist and philosopher, and Barada Sundari Devi. She was the first Indian woman to be elected President of the Indian National Congress, as well as the first woman to be elected Governor of an Indian state, the United Province, now known as Uttar Pradesh.

14 February - Saint Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated every year on February 14th. Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the third century.

18 February to 27 February - Taj Mahotsav

Every year on February 18th, Agra hosts the Taj Mahotsav or Taj Festival, which highlights our country's rich cultural legacy. This year's festival will take place from February 18 to February 27, 2022. Without a question, the Taj Mahal exemplifies Mughal splendour and showcases the best examples of Indian craftsmanship.

20 February - Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day

The 20th of February marks Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day, as it was on this date that the state was elevated to the status of a Union Territory and given the name Arunachal Pradesh.

21 February - International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day is observed yearly on February 21st around the world to raise awareness of the diversity and variety of languages. This day promotes global awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity. It was first proclaimed by UNESCO on November 17, 1999.

22 February - World Scout Day

Every year on February 22nd, millions of Scouts from all over the world come to commemorate the Founder's Day at local, national, and international levels. Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of Scouting, was born on this day.

24 February – Central Excise Day

Every year on February 24, India celebrates Central Excise Day to urge excise department workers to better carry out their duties in order to combat corruption in the manufacturing industry and to provide the best possible exercise services in India.

28 February – National Science Day

Each year on February 28th, India celebrates National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. On February 28, 1928, he discovered the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics topic in 1930.

28 February - Rare Disease Day

For persons living with a rare disease, their families, and their caregivers, the day promotes awareness and creates change. So, these are the major national and international days and dates in the month of February 2022 that may be useful in preparing for various competitive tests.