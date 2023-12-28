National Card Playing Day celebrates the popular pastime of playing cards, a tradition that has its roots in ancient history. The origins of playing cards can be traced back to China, where they were first introduced before spreading to other parts of the world, including India and Persia.

On National Card Playing Day, individuals and groups come together to play various card games, ranging from classics like Poker and Bridge to family-friendly games like Go Fish and Uno. It’s a day to celebrate the social aspect of card playing, where friends and family gather to engage in friendly competition, strategy, and, most importantly, have fun.

