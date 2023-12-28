Live
- Hindu & Hindutva are different: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- Iranians mourn Brig Gen Mousavi killing in Israeli strike
- Ayodhya Dham railway station has the largest concourse
- Romantic photo shoot of teacher, student goes viral; parents seek action in Karnataka
- Gaza population in grave peril, warns WHO
- Odisha Police arrest criminal after brief encounter
- AP DGP briefs 2023 crime report, says the crime rate is reduced in the state
- Sterlite Power acquires Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission from PFC
- New Android malware infects 330K devices via malicious apps on Google Play
- 'Physically, mentally tortured in prison,' Former Pak FM tells court
Just In
National Card Playing Day
Highlights
National Card Playing Day celebrates the popular pastime of playing cards, a tradition that has its roots in ancient history. The origins of playing...
National Card Playing Day celebrates the popular pastime of playing cards, a tradition that has its roots in ancient history. The origins of playing cards can be traced back to China, where they were first introduced before spreading to other parts of the world, including India and Persia.
On National Card Playing Day, individuals and groups come together to play various card games, ranging from classics like Poker and Bridge to family-friendly games like Go Fish and Uno. It’s a day to celebrate the social aspect of card playing, where friends and family gather to engage in friendly competition, strategy, and, most importantly, have fun.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS