National Cashew Day
Highlights
We don’t much care what you call it, the cashew is one of nature’s true delights.
We don't much care what you call it, the cashew is one of nature's true delights.
It needs a little care to be able to achieve its greatest properties, like all good things, but when you finish harvesting and roasting it there are few things in life as delightful as a cashew nut.
National Cashew Day encourages you to go out and enjoy this delicious seed in any of its myriad of forms.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story