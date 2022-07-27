National Chicken Finger Day was founded by Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based fast food chain that produces southern chicken fingers. Raising Cane's, founded in 1996, has over 385 restaurants in over 24 states as well as international countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.



Raising Cane's began through the CEO and Founder Todd Graves, who was originally told the idea wouldn't work by both his college professors and banks.

From there, he saved his own money, working 90-hour shifts as a boilermaker and fishing commercially in Alaska. After finally being able to get an SBA loan, he began construction on the first Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge. Once it opened, the business became a huge success!