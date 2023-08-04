Live
- Poor should be given houses in their respective areas, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Highlights
Nothing quite compares to a warm chocolate chip cookie and a cold glass of milk. A great American treat that has made its way all around the world,...
Nothing quite compares to a warm chocolate chip cookie and a cold glass of milk. A great American treat that has made its way all around the world, this cookie is the center of attention for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
In the late 1930s, Ruth Wakefield was running the Toll House restaurant in Massachusetts when she developed her recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Meant to be a treat that would accompany ice cream, the cookies were originally made with chocolate that was hand cut into small chunks.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS