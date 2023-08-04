Nothing quite compares to a warm chocolate chip cookie and a cold glass of milk. A great American treat that has made its way all around the world, this cookie is the center of attention for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!



In the late 1930s, Ruth Wakefield was running the Toll House restaurant in Massachusetts when she developed her recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Meant to be a treat that would accompany ice cream, the cookies were originally made with chocolate that was hand cut into small chunks.