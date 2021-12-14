National Energy Conversation Day

December 14 is celebrated as the National Energy Conservation Day to shine light upon India's contribution to energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy-efficient country.



India Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the BEE in 2001. BEE is a constitutional body that helps the government of India in the development of policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy.

Every year, a large number of events such as discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions, etc are held across the country to celebrate the day.