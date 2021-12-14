National Energy Conversation Day
Highlights
December 14 is celebrated as the National Energy Conservation Day to shine light upon India’s contribution to energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy-efficient country
India Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the BEE in 2001. BEE is a constitutional body that helps the government of India in the development of policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy.
Every year, a large number of events such as discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions, etc are held across the country to celebrate the day.
