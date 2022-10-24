  • Menu
National Food Day

Getting families to pay more attention to what they are eating and then make improvements toward eating more real and whole foods is the entire essence of National Food Day!

National Food Day is all about making an effort to eat more whole, real foods, such as fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains and natural proteins. While it might take a bit of thinking ahead and creating some new habits, the potential for massive results is certainly worth a little bit of effort!

