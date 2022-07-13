Whether you call them 'French Fries', 'Chips', Finger Chips, or French-Fried Potatoes, this delicious treat is loved around the world, and French Fries day celebrates them.

Of course, National French Fry Day was created in order to celebrate this amazing food dish! Whether you have French fries when you get McDonalds or you often cook your own fries at home, there is no denying that the addition of this potato dish can take any sort of meal to the next level.

Therefore, it is only right that we have a National French Fry Day, so that we can indulge in as many French fries as we want and not feel guilty about it.