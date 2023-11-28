Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
National French Toast Day
The breakfast favorite French toast goes by many names, depending on where it is being served up.
The breakfast favorite French toast goes by many names, depending on where it is being served up. Some of the few fun names include eggy bread, German toast, poor knights’ pudding, or Bombay toast. But no matter what it is called, this delicious food is always made of the same key ingredients: whipped egg, milk – or cream – and bread.
This tasty sweet snack is also often served with sugar or syrup and fruit, or perhaps a bit of powdered sugar sprinkled on top, and consists of bread slices that are fried in a mixture of milk and egg–with the all-important cinnamon thrown into the mixture as well.
