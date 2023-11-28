National French Toast Day

The breakfast favorite French toast goes by many names, depending on where it is being served up. Some of the few fun names include eggy bread, German toast, poor knights’ pudding, or Bombay toast. But no matter what it is called, this delicious food is always made of the same key ingredients: whipped egg, milk – or cream – and bread.

This tasty sweet snack is also often served with sugar or syrup and fruit, or perhaps a bit of powdered sugar sprinkled on top, and consists of bread slices that are fried in a mixture of milk and egg–with the all-important cinnamon thrown into the mixture as well.