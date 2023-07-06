Live
- Hyderabad man commits suicide
- LPG Cylinder blast couple injured in Delhi
- Working Women cannot stake heavy compensation from husband
- Delhi Government Faces Suffocation of Services As Lieutenant Governor's Order Restricts Engagement Of Advisors
- PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Lackluster performance likely in 1Q’24
- Threads: Meta Launches Twitter Rival App - How to Download and Use
- Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes
- Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance As AAP Protests Intensify
- Hyderabad City to host first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Expo conclave
National Fried Chicken Day
Fried chicken, otherwise known as Southern fried chicken, is a dish that features different chicken pieces that have been coated in a seasoned battee
Fried chicken, otherwise known as Southern fried chicken, is a dish that features different chicken pieces that have been coated in a seasoned batter. After which, they are either pressure fried, deep-fried, or pan-fried. The breading creates a crisp crust or coating to the exterior of the meat while ensuring the juices are kept inside. Broiler chickens are most commonly used.
There is no denying that fried chicken is one of the best and most popular types of comfort food enjoyed all around the world. It may be greasy, but it is indulgent and very tasty! Today, we are able to enjoy this dish for a very cheap price, and it does not matter where in the world you go, you will be able to enjoy fried chicken on the menu! However, this was not always the case. In fact, fried chicken was deemed an expensive delicacy until the Second World War.