  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

National Fruitcake Day

National Fruitcake Day
x
Highlights

National Fruitcake Day celebrates the rich history and varied evolution of the fruitcake, a treat that has been enjoyed for over two millennia....

National Fruitcake Day celebrates the rich history and varied evolution of the fruitcake, a treat that has been enjoyed for over two millennia. Believed to have originated in ancient Rome, some of the earliest recipes included ingredients like pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins mixed into a barley mash. As time went on, additional elements such as honey, spices, and preserved fruits were incorporated.

During the 16th century, the sugar from the American Colonies played a significant role in transforming the fruitcake. The discovery that high concentrations of sugar could preserve fruits led to the creation of an abundance of candied fruits. This, in turn, made fruitcakes more affordable and popular across various regions globally.

The fruitcakes of today come in a variety of forms, ranging from iced to gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetic-friendly, alcoholic, or the traditional version. National Fruitcake Day offers an opportunity to appreciate the enduring legacy of this delicious and diverse treat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X