National Girlfriends Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes To Share With The One

National Girlfriends Day 2023 is celebrated on August 1. The day is observed to make romantic partners and friends feel special.

On August 1 of, every year, we celebrate National Girlfriends Day. The day is celebrated to honour women who bring joy and happiness. Although women should be celebrated daily, National Girlfriends Day is special.

Things you need to know

• National Girlfriends Day is celebrated every year on August 1.

• Although its origin is unknown, it is celebrated pompously every year.

• The celebration is not limited to love relationships and extends to friends who always support each other.

How to celebrate National Girlfriends Day 2023?

The day is just another occasion to make the women in one's life feel special. While there is no specific tradition or custom on commemorating the day, you can spend time with your sweetheart, buy her thoughtful gifts, and pamper her in unique ways. The annual celebration helps to strengthen relationships and value the bond.

The rise of the day can be traced unofficially to the social media that gave birth to the day when people made conscious efforts to make their romantic partners feel recognised. Although romantic couples usually celebrate the day, it is not limited to them. One can commemorate the day with good friends too.

National Girlfriends Day 2023: wishes, greetings and quotes to send to your girlfriends

• There are so many people in the world, but the fact that you have chosen to love me makes me feel so blessed. I love you a lot. Happy Girlfriends Day.

• Baby, you are the star of my life, the sunshine of my cloudy days. I can't imagine my life without you anymore. National Girlfriends Day!

• Your sweet smile, your bright eyes and your dazzling look, everything about you hypnotise me. I can't help but fall in love with you repeatedly, baby. National Girlfriends Day!

• If we have another life after this one, I want you to be the love of my life in that one, too, because I don't think I can live without you. National Girlfriends Day.

• National Girlfriends Day to the love of my life. Thank you for filling my life with happiness, joy and selfless love.

• You are my precious treasure, and I want to cherish you always and forever. Happy Girlfriend's Day, love.

• I wish that every year, every month, every day, every hour, every minute, every second of your life is filled with endless joy—happy girlfriend's day to the best person in my life.