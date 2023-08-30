National Grief Awareness Day 2023: Contemporary Books On Grief That Will Touch Your Heart

Grief goes far beyond the loss of a human life. It is related to the end of a relationship, the loss of something very dear to us such as our career, our self-esteem, etc. In short, despite being a four-letter word, grief is a heavy topic that people can understand and digest better. when presented in story form.



On this National Grief Awareness Day, here are some books that talk about loss of one kind or another, but they do so with lots of humour, empathy, and sensitivity.

1. The Collected Regrets of Clover:An Uplifting Story About Living A Full And Beautiful Life

Meet Clover Brooks, a death doula in New York City who has lost touch with the way she lives. She spends most of her time caring for people in her last days. Clover feels a regret that she can't seem to let go of. That is until he crosses paths with Claudia, a feisty old woman with one last wish. Claudia's request sends Clover off on a new adventure. Will he be able to remember how to live his own big, beautiful life? This moving story is perfect for fans of Sally Page, Ruth Hogan, and Clare Pooley. It's about finding out what you really want in life and having the courage to go after it.

2. Hello beautiful: The New York Times Instant Bestseller

Best friends and sisters, the four Padavano girls bring loving chaos to their tight-knit Italian-American neighbourhood. William Waters grew up in a house silenced by tragedy, where his parents could barely stand to look at him, much less love him. So, when he meets the energetic and ambitious Julia Padavano, it's as if the world lights up around him. With Julia comes her family: Sylvie, the dreamer of the family, is happiest with her nose in a book; Cecelia is a free-spirited artist; and Emeline patiently looks after them all. But when the darkness of William's past begins to block the light of his future, it is Sylvie, not Julia, who becomes his closest confidante. The result is a catastrophic breakup that leaves the family inhabiting two sides of a fault line. Can they find their way back to each other? Can love heal a broken family?

3. Strange Sally Diamond

Sally Diamond can't understand why what she did was so strange. She was just doing what her father told her to do: throw it away when he died. Now Sally is the center of attention, not only of the hungry media and police detectives, but also of a sinister voice from a past she cannot remember. As she begins to uncover the horrors of her childhood, Sally enters the world for the first time, makes new friends and makes big decisions, and learns that people don't always mean what they say. But who is the man watching Sally from the other side of the world? And why does her neighbour seem obsessed with her? Sally's trust issues are about to be seriously challenged. . .

4. The Comfort Book

The Comfort Book is a collection of comforts learned in difficult times and suggestions to improve bad days. Drawing on the inspirational maxims, memories, and lives of others, these meditations offer new ways of seeing ourselves and the world.

5. When Breath Becomes Air

