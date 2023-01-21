  • Menu
Hugging, one of the simplest ways to show affection, is something people do with their loved ones all the time. However, it is not something that's done enough these days! National Hugging Day aims to encourage people to hug more, whether they know the person or not.

National Hugging Day also helps people understand their emotions, as hugging makes feeling a more accepted practice and allows people to connect with one another on a more intimate level.

