  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Inventors' Day

National Inventors’ Day
x

National Inventors’ Day

Highlights

Declared in 1983 by United States President Ronald Reagan, National Inventors’ Day is set aside to celebrate and pay respect to those who are creative innovators in the world

Declared in 1983 by United States President Ronald Reagan, National Inventors' Day is set aside to celebrate and pay respect to those who are creative innovators in the world. The day was chosen to be celebrated on February 11 because that is the birthday of Thomas Alva Edison, the incredible American inventor and scientist.

National Inventors' Day was founded to show appreciation for the spirit of innovation and creativity that encourages creative and curious minds to continue in their pursuits. Whether teaching kids about inventors or brushing up on them as an adult, this is the day to pay attention to those folks who have made their dreams become a reality!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X