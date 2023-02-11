Declared in 1983 by United States President Ronald Reagan, National Inventors' Day is set aside to celebrate and pay respect to those who are creative innovators in the world. The day was chosen to be celebrated on February 11 because that is the birthday of Thomas Alva Edison, the incredible American inventor and scientist.



National Inventors' Day was founded to show appreciation for the spirit of innovation and creativity that encourages creative and curious minds to continue in their pursuits. Whether teaching kids about inventors or brushing up on them as an adult, this is the day to pay attention to those folks who have made their dreams become a reality!