National Junk Food Day 2023: Try These 5 Healthy Junk Foods

Are you a junk food lover? chewing gum, sweets, sweet desserts, fizzy drinks and quick fries’ food are just a few examples of items which are often marketed as tasty and aesthetically pleasing. so here they are some of the healthy foods you can consume as healthy junk food.

Absolutely! Here are five delicious and healthier alternatives to traditional junk foods:

1. Baked Sweet Potato Fries: Replace regular french fries with baked sweet potato fries. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, and baking them instead of frying reduces the unhealthy fats and calories.

2. Air-Popped Popcorn: Swap buttery and oily popcorn for air-popped popcorn. Popcorn is a whole grain and can be a nutritious snack when prepared without excessive butter or sugary toppings. Add a sprinkle of nutritional yeast or your favourite herbs for flavour.

3. Veggie Chips: Instead of traditional potato chips, try making your own veggie chips by thinly slicing vegetables like zucchini, carrots, or kale, and baking them in the oven until crispy. These provide more vitamins and fiber compared to regular chips.

4. Frozen Banana Ice Cream: For a healthier dessert option, blend frozen bananas until they have a creamy consistency similar to ice cream. You can add natural sweeteners or toppings like nuts or berries for extra flavour.

5. Greek Yogurt Parfait: Create a healthier version of a parfait by using Greek yogurt, which is higher in protein and lower in sugar compared to regular yogurt. Layer it with fresh fruits, granola, and a drizzle of honey for a satisfying treat.

Remember, while these options are healthier than traditional junk foods, portion control is still essential. Enjoy them as part of a balanced diet to maintain overall health and well-being.