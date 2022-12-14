  • Menu
National Lemon Cupcake Day

On December 15th, it’s time to pay special attention to cupcakes – one specific type of cupcake, in fact. Because it’s National Lemon Cupcake Day!

On December 15th, it's time to pay special attention to cupcakes – one specific type of cupcake, in fact. Because it's National Lemon Cupcake Day! Lemon is a favorite flavor in the world of cake and sweets, and this day is the perfect excuse to enjoy a sweet treat with that distinctive twist of citrus. Adding lemon flavor to cakes can give them a refreshing kick, and when made into the miniature treat of a cupcake, it's especially tasty.

That's why lemon cupcakes deserve their own day!

