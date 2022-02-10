Some say that the measure of our lives can be seen in our friends. We have all sorts of friends, best ones, long-distance ones and even ones that we call acquaintances. They help us through the bad times and dance along in the good times with us. There are friends who are the family that we choose and we would lay down our lives for. These are the bindings on our hearts that we would never want to get rid of. On National Make a Friend Day, we can take the time to perhaps add another to this list of buddies!

It does not matter whether you have one friend, 10 friends, or more; making friends is important! A new friendship can bring new experiences to our lives. They can bring out sides of our personalities we never knew existed. They can open doors to new interests and activities, and they can help us when times get tough. There's no denying it; new friends are good for the soul, and Make A Friend Day encourages you to talk to someone new in the hope that a great friendship could blossom.