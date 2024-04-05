National Maritime Day 2024: History, Significance and Celebration

National Maritime Day, observed annually on April 5th in India, celebrates the pivotal role of maritime professionals in bolstering the nation's trade and economy. It also pays homage to the inaugural voyage of the first Indian-owned ship, symbolizing India's emergence as a significant maritime player.

Historical Significance:

In 1964, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways initiated the celebration of National Maritime Day, marking this year as the 61st edition. This date holds particular significance as it honours the maiden voyage of SS Loyalty, the first Indian-owned ship, which embarked from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919. The journey of SS Loyalty marked India's aspirations in the maritime domain and challenged the dominance of British shipping companies.

Acknowledging Maritime Contributions:

National Maritime Day serves as a platform to address pertinent issues affecting the maritime industry, including ocean pollution, safety concerns, and labour conditions. It underscores the sacrifices of seafarers who not only facilitate trade but also contribute to national security by thwarting piracy attempts.

Celebratory Events:

Throughout the Merchant Navy Week, from March 30 to April 5, the Government of India organizes various events nationwide to commemorate National Maritime Day. Major ports such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kandla, and Visakhapatnam host government-supported activities including seminars, medical camps, and blood donation drives. Notably, ceremonies like the Merchant Navy Flag Day and Wreath Laying Ceremony pay homage to sailors who sacrificed their lives in World Wars.

Recognition and Awards:

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways bestows the prestigious Sagar Samman Awards on individuals displaying exceptional leadership and bravery in the maritime sector. These awards, including the Sagar Samman Varuna Award, Sagar Samman Award for Excellence, and Sagar Samman Award for Gallantry, recognise outstanding contributions to India's maritime landscape. Furthermore, Indian ship-owning companies, maritime training institutes, and ports receive accolades for their significant contributions.

India's Maritime Growth Trajectory:

India has emerged as the 16th largest maritime nation globally, boasting around 200 non-major ports and 12 major ports. A recent press release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways highlights a substantial 140% increase in the number of seafarers over the past nine years. Additionally, Indian seafarers now occupy 12% of international seafaring jobs, with plans to increase this figure to 20% by 2023.

National Maritime Day not only celebrates India's rich maritime heritage but also underscores its journey towards becoming a prominent maritime power. Through commemorations, acknowledgments, and aspirations for the future, the day serves as a testament to the vital contributions of maritime professionals in shaping India's economic growth and global standing.