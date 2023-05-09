  • Menu
Many people owe their health to dedicated nurses working in hospitals and clinics across the world

Many people owe their health to dedicated nurses working in hospitals and clinics across the world. We’d be in a sorry state if it weren’t for their hard work and dedication to the cause.

Collectively, they’ve helped millions of people. National Nurse’s Week is a chance for everyone to say a big “thank you” to nurses for their efforts. It is a chance to celebrate their contribution to society and how they have helped each of us lead a healthier life. Where would we be without their services?

