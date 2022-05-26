Every day, there are hundreds of people all over the world who are showing Wilbur and Orville Wright that their feat of creating an airplane wasn't really all that impressive.

After all, all it takes is a simple piece of paper and a few clever folds, and you can create an airplane all on your own as well! National Paper Airplane Day celebrates this humble bit of aeronautics and reminds us of the role it played in our youth, and can still play in our present. Children and adults alike can enjoy making and playing with paper airplanes.

There's something magical in being able to make a piece of paper fly through the air, mimicking that of a real airplane.

It's a fun and enjoyable way to acknowledge all the amazing aspects an airplane has to offer and a chance to come together to celebrate this impressive invention. The act of flying a paper airplane is a stimulating, pleasurable, and inexpensive way to keep entertained. Take some time to learn more about the history of the day and how to celebrate it properly.