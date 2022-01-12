National Pharmacist Day implores everyone to take a moment to think of all those important people who work as pharmacists. These are people whose job it is to mostly see people when they are sick with a cold or cough, need a refill on that asthma inhaler or even have a hangover. Or perhaps when someone has run out of toothpaste.



In any case, these helpful folks are able to assist people all over the world to feel better, even though they mostly only see them at their worst. So, now it's time to learn about and celebrate National Pharmacist Day!

The practice of pharmacy got its start in ancient times when plants were used as drugs, and the practitioners might have been known as herbalists. Pharmacy even has roots in the Greek legend about Asclepius, the god of the art of healing.