National Play Outside Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday of every month, on November 6, gives us the chance to switch off from the virtual world and to explore the great outdoors at least once a month. In the age of the internet, we are constantly being bombarded with information left, right, and center. Going outdoors to simply breathe is a rejuvenating break in and of itself.

Moreover, we have the opportunity to let our imaginations run free using the natural elements around us instead of being stimulated by the online world. National Play Outside Day is great, especially for kids who the day is geared towards. Get your kids up and going because the outside world is beckoning!



National Play Outside Day was started in 2011 by Aaron Wiggans and Rhonda D. Abeyta. They'd discussed with friends how children had become so preoccupied with their digital devices that going outside to play wasn't seen as fun anymore.

From games, TV shows, and movies, to social media platforms, the digital era provided kids with "better" hobbies. Wiggans and Abeyta were concerned about the effects that the increased screen time was having on children's physical and mental wellbeing.

That's when they had the idea to celebrate National Play Outside Day on the first Saturday of every month. The day aimed to highlight the importance of playing outside and how it could benefit those who did it regularly. Apart from delivering a mental boost, it also helps to strengthen immunity, muscles, and bones.