  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Poultry Day

National Poultry Day
x

National Poultry Day

Highlights

While dogs may be man’s best friend, man’s favorite meal may very well be Poultry.

While dogs may be man's best friend, man's favorite meal may very well be Poultry. The domestication and cultivation of poultry have done a great deal to help society grow and prosper.

National Poultry Day celebrates this ancient tradition of animal husbandry has made delicious turkeys, abundant chicken, and eggs of every variety a staple on tables all over the world. If you love all things poultry and are looking for an excuse to wing it and have a good time, watch for National Poultry Day to come around!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X