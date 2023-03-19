National Poultry Day
Highlights
While dogs may be man's best friend, man's favorite meal may very well be Poultry. The domestication and cultivation of poultry have done a great deal to help society grow and prosper.National Poultry Day celebrates this ancient tradition of animal husbandry has made delicious turkeys, abundant chicken, and eggs of every variety a staple on tables all over the world.
