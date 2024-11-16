National Press Day 2024: Honouring Journalism in the Digital Era

Observed annually on November 16, National Press Day commemorates the pivotal role of a free press in upholding democracy. It marks the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966, a statutory body dedicated to preserving ethical journalism and media independence.

The Press Council of India, created based on recommendations by the first Press Commission, safeguards journalistic integrity, monitors professional ethics, and ensures freedom from undue influences.

Significance of National Press Day

This day serves as a reminder of the press’s responsibility to maintain high standards of reporting and protect democratic values. It acknowledges the courage and dedication of journalists who strive to bring unbiased news to the public.

Modern Challenges Faced by Journalists

1. Misinformation and Disinformation

The rapid spread of false information via social media undermines public trust. Combating this requires robust fact-checking and digital literacy.

2. Technological Shifts

The changing priorities of digital platforms, coupled with the rise of AI tools, disrupt traditional content creation and distribution methods.

3. Inequality in Media Access

Marginalised communities often face barriers to trustworthy reporting, while smaller outlets reliant on tech platforms remain vulnerable to algorithmic changes.

4. Physical and Online Threats

Journalists increasingly face physical harm, legal challenges, and digital harassment. Female journalists are particularly targeted by online abuse.

5. Climate Reporting

The complexity of covering climate change in vulnerable regions calls for innovative and accessible storytelling techniques to drive informed decision-making.

How Technology is Revolutionising Journalism

1. Immersive Storytelling

Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and 360-degree videos create engaging, in-depth experiences that draw audiences into stories.

2. AI and Machine Learning

AI tools help analyse large datasets, identify patterns, and offer personalised news, enhancing both editorial processes and reader experiences.

3. Alternative Revenue Models

With the decline of traditional advertising, media organisations are exploring programmatic ads, subscriptions, and sponsored content to sustain operations.

Challenges in Digital Journalism

While technology enhances accessibility, it also brings concerns about data privacy, fake news, and algorithmic bias in content curation. News outlets must emphasise transparency, fact-checking, and building audience trust to adapt successfully.

