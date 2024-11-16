Live
- Seven soldiers killed in attack on Pak military camp in Balochistan
- ICC announces 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy tour to begin in Islamabad
- Americans increasingly vote along class lines, not racial ones: Report
- Chandrababu's brother Rammurthy Naidu Passes Away in Hyderabad
- Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to US
- South African President orders immediate closure of tuck shops linked to food poisoning cases
- Study explains mechanisms behind food poisoning, gut infections
- Telangana residential school student commits suicide
- Cases of 'walking pneumonia' rise in US capital, joining national trend
- UN warns armed violence deepens humanitarian crisis in Sudan
Just In
National Press Day 2024: Honouring Journalism in the Digital Era
National Press Day celebrates journalistic integrity, addressing challenges like misinformation, technological disruption, and the transformative impact of digital media
Observed annually on November 16, National Press Day commemorates the pivotal role of a free press in upholding democracy. It marks the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966, a statutory body dedicated to preserving ethical journalism and media independence.
The Press Council of India, created based on recommendations by the first Press Commission, safeguards journalistic integrity, monitors professional ethics, and ensures freedom from undue influences.
Significance of National Press Day
This day serves as a reminder of the press’s responsibility to maintain high standards of reporting and protect democratic values. It acknowledges the courage and dedication of journalists who strive to bring unbiased news to the public.
Modern Challenges Faced by Journalists
1. Misinformation and Disinformation
The rapid spread of false information via social media undermines public trust. Combating this requires robust fact-checking and digital literacy.
2. Technological Shifts
The changing priorities of digital platforms, coupled with the rise of AI tools, disrupt traditional content creation and distribution methods.
3. Inequality in Media Access
Marginalised communities often face barriers to trustworthy reporting, while smaller outlets reliant on tech platforms remain vulnerable to algorithmic changes.
4. Physical and Online Threats
Journalists increasingly face physical harm, legal challenges, and digital harassment. Female journalists are particularly targeted by online abuse.
5. Climate Reporting
The complexity of covering climate change in vulnerable regions calls for innovative and accessible storytelling techniques to drive informed decision-making.
How Technology is Revolutionising Journalism
1. Immersive Storytelling
Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and 360-degree videos create engaging, in-depth experiences that draw audiences into stories.
2. AI and Machine Learning
AI tools help analyse large datasets, identify patterns, and offer personalised news, enhancing both editorial processes and reader experiences.
3. Alternative Revenue Models
With the decline of traditional advertising, media organisations are exploring programmatic ads, subscriptions, and sponsored content to sustain operations.
Challenges in Digital Journalism
While technology enhances accessibility, it also brings concerns about data privacy, fake news, and algorithmic bias in content curation. News outlets must emphasise transparency, fact-checking, and building audience trust to adapt successfully.
National Press Day Wishes
1. Happy National Press Day! Saluting journalists who uphold truth and democracy. May the press continue inspiring and empowering the world!
2. On this day, we honor journalists shaping society with integrity and dedication. Your work sustains the pillars of democracy.
3. Wishing a meaningful National Press Day to all reporters who strive to bring truth to light despite challenges.