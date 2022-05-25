National Senior Health & Fitness Day

For Grandma, Grandpa, Granny, Gramps, Nana, Papa, and all our well-loved elders, Senior Health & Fitness Day is a time to explore the many senior-friendly physical activity options and to understand the importance of exercise and nutrition for ongoing health and illness-prevention.



A healthy diet can boost energy and immunity, and regular exercise is necessary to retain bone mass and lower the risk of fractures and to build muscle strength and reduce the risk of falls.