National Sewing Machine Day
Highlights
Long ago, when mankind first started working with fibers to produce clothing, things were long and arduous. Fiber had to be laboriously broken down and spun into yarn and thread, and then thread woven into cloth.
That cloth would then be cut and stitched together using a needle and thread, with someone laborious picking out every stitch by hand.
Then something amazing happened, the Sewing Machine was invented, and with it the process of making clothing grew ever more efficient. National Sewing Machine Day celebrates the invention of this amazing device.
