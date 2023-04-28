The first fictional superhero stories were published in a comic strip in 1936 (Phantom), then in 1940 a female counterpart was introduced (Fantomah), and since then hundreds of them have been created and developed. And now, when we think of Superheroes, it's all too common that what comes to mind is a man or woman with special powers, donning a tight, spandex suit that is often brightly colored, garishly patterned, and inevitably has the underwear on the outside.

National Superhero Day is here to remind people all over the world that superheroes can come in any shape, size or color, and being one is more about valor of the heart than having actual super-powers.