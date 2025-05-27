Live
- CBI registers FIR in Himachal Chief Engineer's death case
- K'taka govt holds Covid-preparedness meet with directors of state-run medical colleges & hospitals
- Legends remembered, icons felicitated in Padma ceremony
- IPL 2025: Hazlewood misses out, Patidar on the bench as RCB opt to bowl against LSG
- Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Special Bulletin on Paddy Purchase
- Varanasi court rejects complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Lord Ram fictional' remark
- Anil Kumble thanks Karnataka govt after being named State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador
- Bengaluru traffic woes: Govt announces resumption of towing illegally parked vehicles
- Study links global warming to rising cancers among women
- Top 5 Latest Tamil Movies of 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss
Natural Mosquito-Repelling Plants to Keep Your Home Bug-Free This Summer
Deter mosquitoes naturally with these fragrant, eco-friendly plants that refresh air, beautify spaces, and protect against insect-borne diseases
With the arrival of summer, mosquitoes become a common nuisance, often causing itchy bites and spreading serious diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. While chemical repellents offer quick relief, natural solutions like mosquito-repelling plants are gaining popularity for being safe, sustainable, and effective. These plants not only keep mosquitoes at bay but also enhance your home’s ambiance with their refreshing aromas and vibrant appearances.
Why Choose Natural Mosquito Repellents?
- Natural repellents offer several benefits over chemical-based solutions:
- Eco-friendly and safe for kids and pets
- Multi-purpose – most are also culinary or ornamental plants
- Aromatic – they fill your home with pleasant fragrances
- Cost-effective – one-time investment with lasting impact
Must-Have Mosquito-Repelling Plants
1. Citronella
Famous for its lemony scent, citronella is one of the most effective mosquito-repelling plants. Its essential oil is commonly found in candles and sprays, but having the plant itself near windows, balconies, or outdoor seating areas works wonders. Citronella thrives in sunny spots and can be grown in pots for convenience.
2. Lavender
This calming herb is loved by humans but hated by mosquitoes. Its aromatic oils are natural deterrents, making lavender ideal for indoor use or in gardens. Besides repelling insects, it enhances sleep quality and can be used in teas, sachets, and essential oil blends.
3. Mint (Peppermint & Spearmint)
Mint emits a sharp, invigorating scent thanks to menthol, a compound mosquitoes dislike. It grows easily in containers and is useful both as a mosquito repellent and a kitchen staple for drinks, salads, and garnishes.
4. Basil
Common in kitchens, basil doubles as a powerful insect repellent. The pungent aroma, rich in eugenol and camphor, keeps mosquitoes at a distance. Grow basil in pots near windows or doorways to maximize its benefits.
5. Marigold
Marigolds not only brighten up your garden with vivid colors but also emit a scent that repels mosquitoes. Containing pyrethrum—a natural insecticide—marigolds are effective in garden borders and patios. Their earthy, citrus-like aroma is both protective and decorative.
Incorporating mosquito-repellent plants into your home is a natural, effective way to keep bugs at bay. From fragrant lavender to vibrant marigolds, these plants serve dual purposes: they protect your family from insect bites and bring life and beauty to your living space. Choose the ones that suit your space and enjoy a mosquito-free summer naturally.