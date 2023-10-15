Naurish proves age is just a number

Naurish Nizam has already embarked on a literary journey that sets her apart from the ordinary. Imagine a room adorned with the vibrancy of adolescence and the wisdom of storytelling—a room that belongs to a young author who dares to dream big. With her vibrant spirit and a pen mightier than her years, has embraced the art of storytelling. Join us as we dive into her creative universe, explore the inspiration behind her words, and uncover the unique perspective she brings to the world of literature. At an age when many are just discovering the magic of stories, Naurish is crafting narratives that capture the essence of youth and the boundless possibilities of imagination.

She is not just an author in the making; she’s a testament to the idea that age is no barrier to chasing your dreams. So, as we celebrate this literary prodigy, let’s brace ourselves for the tales she has yet to tell, for they are bound to be as extraordinary as the spirit of the young author herself.

Tell us about yourself and your journey as an author.

My journey as an author wasn’t a miracle; it is the result of my dedication and hard work towards writing. My fondness for literacy, science, creativity, imagination, and drawing skills have helped me write multiple stories, poems, and songs in English, Hindi, and Telugu on various topics such as poverty, school life, society, and the environment. I love scriptwriting and drama and have written a few scripts for the annual events at school. My strong vocabulary and communication skills have given me innumerable opportunities to be on the stage. I am also a well-known stand-up comedian at my school.

When did you first realise you wanted to be a writer?

My talents were recognised and encouraged by my parents and teachers; I used to keep reading and listening to stories in daily life, and I learned to narrate them in different languages at an early age. Later, I began writing stories and poems independently and wrote articles for the school magazine. I aspired to get these published, and the Summer Book Writing Festival conducted by BriBooks gave me an opportunity to do so.

What made you write this book?

The initiative for writing this book emphasised the importance of education in one’s life in the twentieth century, inspiring students to learn and adjust to diversity and promoting gender equality in society.

What is the idea behind the central character in ‘‘Emily’’?

I initially wrote a Nukkad Natak for the annual club culmination at school to promote equality and diversity within society. However, I felt that this message was noteworthy and deserved to reach a larger audience, so I seized the opportunity of the Summer Book Writing Festival conducted by BriBooks to make my dream come to life.

Tell us about the characters and which character is close to your heart.

All characters in the story are fictional and do not portray any reality. While every character is unique in itself, Emily and John are the closest to my heart. I like these characters because of their positive attitude in life. John, who wanted to enjoy life the way it unfolded, accepted the reality when he didn’t score so well in the board exam. He wasn’t jealous of his sister, who was incredibly down to earth, had a kind and soft heart, never threw tantrums for whatever she was, and didn’t expect the parents to spend on his management seat. Both the children were obedient enough to respect their parents, obey them, and go by their decisions, which they realised with time was a blunder.

How do you balance your studies and writing?

I don’t find time to write daily; I have to choose between schoolwork and my passion for balancing things. I keep jotting down ideas alongside academics and elaborate on them whenever possible. Usually, I write poems during CCA at school and stories on weekends at home.

Tell us about your future plans.

I aspire to write many more stories to spread societal messages; I desire to use my capabilities to uplift the community and make my readers smile. I want to do my best in whatever I do and want to be a changemaker. I want to be a role model for the world.