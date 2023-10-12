Navratri 2023 Fasting: 5 Tips to Stay Healthy and Energetic

Among the Navratri celebrations, one of the important elements is the practice of fasting. Fasting for nine days may seem challenging since it involves abstaining from foods such as alcohol, onion, garlic, and meat. But if you plan well, you can reap the benefits of the holy holiday, both spiritual and health.

So, if you plan to observe fasting during all the days of Navratri, here is a list of tips that will help you fast better and stay energized:

Don't starve

Going hungry has become the most common myth during fasting. Many people avoid eating food or even drinking water, which causes gastric problems, weakness, fatigue and headaches. So instead of stopping eating completely, continue eating small portions of foods like nuts, seeds, or fruits.

Hydration

Fasting is the perfect time to consume liquid calories and keep the body hydrated that you should not miss. In some parts of the country, especially Gujarat, Navratri means dancing to Garba and doing Dandiya, which requires a lot of energy and can lead to dehydration. Therefore, staying hydrated is an extremely important step. Drinking liquids such as water, juices, natural fruit juices, coconut water and buttermilk will keep you satiated and increase your energy levels.

Switch to healthy fruits and vegetables

Take advantage of this opportunity to detoxify your body, mind and show self-discipline. Since Navratri is a 9-day long festival, many people cannot maintain a strict fast. So, to fuel the body, increase your intake of fresh and spicy fruits and healthy vegetables. Eat nutrient-rich vegetables like cucumber, squash, squash and spinach, and fruits like watermelon, bananas and papayas that will satisfy your hunger and also keep your body healthy.

Eat small portions

If you eat three large meals during the day, then try to opt for smaller, more frequent meals and don't go hungry for long hours. Therefore, consume small portions of fruits, nuts, makhanas (fox nuts) and juices to avoid feeling any kind of discomfort, such as weakness, fatigue or headaches. These small portions in small intervals of time will not only give your body doses of energy but will also keep boredom at bay until the end of the day.

Get enough sleep

Holiday celebrations and fasting can make you feel tired, sleepy, or dizzy. Therefore, another important health tip that we should keep in mind is to try to avoid unnecessary stress and get enough rest when necessary. It is important to sleep at least seven to eight hours a night to maintain energy levels. However, taking power naps for 15 to 20 minutes will help rejuvenate your system during fasting and keep your energy levels balanced.