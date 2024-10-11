Live
Navratri Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri: The Ninth Goddess of Navratri
On the ninth day of Navratri, we celebrate Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess who grants divine powers and nurtures the universe
As Navratri reaches its final day, we turn our focus to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Maa Siddhidatri symbolizes the supreme power of creation and is revered as the earliest form of Goddess Parvati. She is renowned for her ability to grant eight supernatural powers, also known as Siddhis, which she bestowed upon the Trimurti—Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.
The Legend of Creation
According to ancient scriptures, when the universe was still a formless void, Maa Siddhidatri emerged through the intense meditation of the Trimurti. She assigned divine roles to each: Brahma as the creator, Vishnu as the preserver, and Shiva as the destroyer. Along with these responsibilities, she gifted them with the eight Siddhis:
• Anima: The power to shrink one's form.
• Mahima: The ability to expand infinitely.
• Garima: The power to become immeasurably heavy.
• Laghima: The power to become weightless.
• Prapti: The ability to be omnipresent.
• Prakambya: The power to fulfill any desire.
• Ishitva: Absolute lordship or sovereignty.
• Vashitva: The power to control or subjugate others.
Spiritual Significance: Chakras and Divine Energy
Maa Siddhidatri governs both the Ajna chakra (third eye) and the Sahasrara chakra (crown chakra). The Ajna chakra, associated with intuition and foresight, guides individuals towards higher wisdom. The Sahasrara chakra represents transcendent knowledge, divine connection, and the expansion of inner consciousness.
How to Worship Maa Siddhidatri
• To honor Maa Siddhidatri, it is auspicious to incorporate the colour purple into your attire. Devotees are also encouraged to recite the following mantras while offering sesame seeds (til) to invoke her blessings:
• Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah
• Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥
• The offering of sesame seeds is believed to remove negative energy from one's life and invite divine favour.