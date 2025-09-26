Navratri Glow Guide: Essential Makeup Dos and Don’ts for Radiant, Acne-Free Skin

The festival of Navratri 2025 is here—nine nights filled with devotion, dance, and vibrant celebrations. Alongside colourful outfits and sparkling jewellery, radiant skin is also an important part of the festive charm. However, long hours of dancing, exposure to dust, sweat, and heavy makeup can easily take a toll, leaving skin dull, irritated, or acne-prone.

To keep your glow intact this festive season, here are some makeup dos and don’ts to help you balance beauty with skin health.

Makeup Dos for a Healthy, Festive Glow

Prep Before Makeup

Always start with clean, hydrated skin. Cleansing, moisturising, and applying a primer helps create a smooth base and prevents clogged pores.

Choose Non-Comedogenic Products

Opt for breathable formulas like water-based foundations, concealers, and mineral powders. These allow your skin to stay fresh and avoid breakouts.

Go Light With Layers

Heavy foundation combined with sweat is a recipe for acne. Instead, go for lighter, long-lasting products applied in minimal layers.

Set With Powder

A touch of translucent powder on oily zones helps makeup stay intact, reduces shine, and keeps skin looking fresh longer.

Remove Makeup Thoroughly

Never end the day without cleansing. Use micellar water followed by a gentle face wash to ensure no residue stays behind.

Makeup Don’ts to Prevent Breakouts

Skipping Sunscreen

Daytime UV rays can damage skin even if you plan to attend night events. Always use a gel-based sunscreen under your makeup.

Sharing Makeup Products

Avoid using others’ lipsticks, brushes, or eyeliners. Shared products can spread bacteria and lead to skin infections.

Sleeping With Makeup On

No matter how tired you feel after dandiya or garba nights, sleeping with makeup clogs pores and causes breakouts. Always cleanse first.

Overusing Waterproof Makeup

Waterproof products may last longer but can be harsh to remove, often irritating the skin. Save them for special occasions only.

Ignoring Your Tools

Dirty brushes and sponges are breeding grounds for bacteria. Wash them regularly to protect your skin from hidden breakouts.

Glow With Confidence This Navratri

Your skin is your best accessory this festive season. With proper hydration, the right makeup choices, and consistent cleansing, you can enjoy nine nights of celebrations while keeping your skin healthy, glowing, and acne-free. After all, real beauty comes from healthy skin that shines naturally.